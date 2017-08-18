Ashmit Patel, Maheck Chahal announce engagement, a day after Riya Sen gets married

Amid rumours of Riya Sen tying the knot in secret with her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tiwari, reports suggest that her ex, actor Ashmit Patel has also popped the question to his girlfriend Maheck Chahal. Ashmit said he popped the question during their recent trip to Europe.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Ashmit said he proposed to Maheck on their recent trip to Europe. “I never told Maheck that I was carrying a ring with me. We were supposed to meet her family in Norway and I wanted to propose to her in Paris, the city of love, but it did not happen that way. We were at a cosy restaurant in Marbella (Spain), which had a fantastic view, and I decided to propose,” he said.

Ashmit even gave details of how he asked her to be his wife. “Maheck has a habit of having dessert after dinner, and I had decided to propose then. However, on that night, she did not ask for any dessert. So, I excused myself and asked the waiters to get some strawberries dipped in chocolate. I then placed the ring on the plate with strawberries, under a bowl which was placed upside down,” he said.

Maheck found the confusion hilarious: “I was so surprised, that I laughed out loud. Since we were not sure which finger — right or left — the ring should be worn on, we paused for a while. He then went down on his knees and the entire restaurant cheered for us. It was a very romantic proposal,” she said.

Morning jog in beautiful #oslo #Norway #frognerparken #run #jog #morningmotivation #fitness #livecolorfully #happiness #love A post shared by Maheck Chahal (@maheckchahal) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

The couple are looking to tie to the knot in the next six months. The two started dating a few years ago and also took part in reality show Power Couple.

#prague #prague2017 #absinthe #futurenow #czechrepublic🇨🇿 A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Riya and Ashmit began dating after working together in Silsilay (2005). After a private video of the two was leaked, they decided to call off their relationship.

