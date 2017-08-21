Assam floods: John Abraham wants to hold fund raiser for victims

Bollywood actor and ISL franchise NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham has said he wants to hold a fund raising event to help the flood victims of Assam in association with the state government.

“We would like to have a fund raising event for flood victims. But this has to be a government bona fide event. We would like to have this in association with the government,” Abraham said at a press conference.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have been informed about this, he said. “The latest flood has been very devastating. Over 50 persons have been killed. More than 200 animals died in Kaziranga National Park. Today morning I saw a picture of a carcass of a tiger, and it just killed me. Our heart is for Assam flood. Our solidarity is with the victims of Assam flood. NEUFC will always be with flood victims whenever there is any necessity,” Abraham said.

The third wave of devastating flood has so far claimed the lives of 67 persons across Assam.

With these, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year’s flood related incidents in Assam went up to 151, including eight in Guwahati.

