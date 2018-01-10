At Kaalakaandi screening, Saif picks Padmavati over PadMan: Deepika Padukone wins race against Akshay Kumar

The producers of the film are yet to announce and confirm the release date for Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati but trade sources and chief of Central Board of Film Certification have already released statements that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will release on January 25. That brings it in direct box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. When asked which film would he watch first, Saif Ali Khan told Zoom TV that he would he go for Padmavati.

When asked, ‘which film would you watch first, Padman or Padmavati’, Saif told the entertainment channel, “God, that’s a tricky question! I think I am quite keen to see...If I was given a choice, Padmavati. First.”

However, when his sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal were asked the same question, they said they would go for both. “One has a great scale, one is a great social film and I would wanna watch both of them,” Kunal said.

The actors were speaking at the special screening of Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi that hits theatres on Friday, January 12.

