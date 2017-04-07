Atul Kasbekar thanks power of the universe for Neerja’s win at National Film Awards

Atul Kasbekar is elated — his debut production Neerja won the Best Hindi Film award at the 64th National Film Awards, and the film’s star Sonam Kapoor has received the Special Mention for her performance.

“I am still in shock,” says Kasbekar, famous as one of India’s top fashion photographers before he turned to film production. “Neerja was our debut production, and we tried to make the most honest film possible, and then left it to the audience to decide. I am really grateful to the power of the universe that we have received this honour. Now that we have won the award, I guess there will be a lot of expectation from our future projects.”

His entire team is celebrating. “We were already planning a party next Saturday in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film. But now that we’ve won the National Award, the party would get bigger,” says a thrilled Kasbekar.

Since the announcement, his phone has not stopped ringing. “It’s a wonderful feeling. I have no words. Since the news has been out, I’ve been getting congratulatory calls and messages from everywhere and now everyone wants a party,” he says with a big smile.

Our debut production #Neerja has just won d #NationalAward for best picture.

My grateful thx to all that made it happen.

U know who u are🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kPMP3eGYGQ — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 7, 2017

Kasbekar says that Sonam is over the moon after the announcement: “When I spoke to Sonam, I could feel how happy she is. She was jumping up and down.”

Sonam is at present shooting for R Balki’s Padman with Akshay Kumar.

