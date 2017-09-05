Audiences won’t be embarrassed to watch Poster Boys: Shreyas Talpade

Actor-filmmaker Shreyas Talpade has said his directorial debut, Poster Boys may be based on vasectomy, a subject that is considered taboo, but it will not be an embarrassing movie watching experience for the family audiences.

The 41-year-old actor-turned-director, who also features in the film alongside Sunny and Bobby Deol, said people do not like discussing such topics due to social stigma and therefore focusing on such subjects is the need of hour.

Actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade during a press conference to promote their upcoming film Poster Boys. (IANS)

“It’s a full-fledged family film. It has got U/A certification. And I can assure that people won’t find anything wrongful in the film. I’m sure that they won’t be embarrassed to see this film with their families,” Shreyas said.

The film is a Hindi remake of the 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz, which starred Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hrishikesh Joshi, Aniket Vishvasrao in lead roles. It was produced by Shreyas.

The actor, who is also busy shooting for Golmaal 4, said it was not pre-decided that he would foray into filmmaking with this subject. “It was only because of the reaction we got from the audience that we started writing it in Hindi. The response to the Marathi film was overwhelming. I never thought I would make my directorial debut with this film. I just wanted Sunny sir to be a part of the Hindi version of this film so I straightaway went to him and narrated the story,” he said.

Sunny, who is the action icon of Hindi film industry, said he immediately decided to do the project because of its “unique” concept. “I wanted to do a film with Bobby. So we were looking for a good script. Then I came to know about this film. The moment I heard Shreyas’ idea, I said yes.”

Poster Boyz is set to hit the screens this Friday.

