Avtar Gill: Theatre gives me a kick and I feel high after every show

“Theatre ka ek apna nasha hai (Theatre is intoxicating in it’s own way),” says Avtar Gill, in response to why he continues to do theatre, despite little financial rewards and the monumental efforts and focus it demands from the artist, in comparison to cinema.

The veteran actor was recently in the Capital for a special appearance in a play, Wo Lahore by The Films and Theatre Society — which is set in the times of partition. He considers theatre as a labour of love that has its own creative satisfaction. “I have been doing theatre since college, and it’s my passion. No matter how occupied I am with films and TV shows, I manage to take time out for theatre,” says the actor.

“In my career of 38 years, I have done plays in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Marathi and many other languages, and have performed all over India and abroad. The live response one gets after the play is far more enriching than films and TV. Theatre gives me a kick and I feel high after every show,” says Gill.

Apart from theatre, the veteran actor has had a long association with the Capital, too. “Delhi is my love. I’ve been coming here for over 30 years, for both film shoots and theatre. I also played a role in a Ramlila at the Red Fort,” adds Gill.

The actor also loves Delhi’s food culture. “Dilli ke khane ki baat hi alag hai (Delhi food can’t be compared). Yahan ke gulab jamun, gajar ka halwa, makke ki roti, sarson ka saag... sab kuchh alag hai (Everything here tastes different). The city is comparatively cleaner than Mumbai, but has a lot of traffic chaos — a problem common to most metros,” he signs off.

