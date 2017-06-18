Ayesha Takia on being trolled for going under the knife: I laughed off such rumours

Actor Ayesha Takia has been away from the public eye for quite a few years now. The Wanted (2009) actor got married to businessman Farhan Azmi in 2009, and ever since she had a son, named Mikail, in 2013, she took a sabbatical from films. Earlier this year, Ayesha was back in the news — but for the wrong reason. When she attended a few events in Mumbai, what caught everyone’s attention was her ‘different’ appearance, quite unlike herself. Photographs of Ayesha with a face that looked Botoxed and a mouth that seems to have lip fillers invited much speculation and trolling. Social media were quite abuzz with rumours that she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

In a chat with us, Ayesha says that those reports were nothing but “absolutely crap” and that the pictures were morphed. The actor, who is making a comeback on television, with a music video on human trafficking that releases on June 19, says, “I was holidaying in Goa when those pictures went viral and it’s so ridiculous, because anyone who has seen me in person would know that it’s absolutely crap. But celebrities have to go through all this where they are picked upon for one reason or the other.”

This snapchat filter is so cute, I own the same glasses 😍😻 lovin itttt. #ayeshatakia #glam #glamour #glasses #fringebangs #fringebarbie ❤️ A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:28am PDT

So how does she react to such reports? “I didn’t even feel that I should react to them, so I just laughed off those comments on my Instagram posts. I won’t say I totally ignored them, but I didn’t let them play with my mind,” says Ayesha.

In today’s times, when most celebs have fallen prey to trolling on social media, Ayesha says that avoids responding to them. “Everyone gets trolled. And these people, who say all sorts of stupid things while judging us, are not even known by their names. And I have always been a person who has disconnected from everything that’s not important in my life.”

#ZindagiYehZindagi A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

The actor adds that while people have slammed her for (allegedly) getting cosmetic procedures done, her sister Natasha, who isn’t even a public figure, always gets flak for being herself with her tattoos and piercing. “So, it’s not just us actors who are subjected to these mean trolls. My sister gets to read shit all the time on her Instagram photos posted by random people,” says Ayesha, adding that she feels scared for her son, once he grows up. “He’ll grow up in a world where people would know who he is and with social media, there will be those who’d be jealous or mean, and they’ll say something that might hurt him.”

In all the years that Ayesha has stayed away from the limelight, social media have grown by leaps and bounds and she says that she is catching up. “I feel it’s a great tool for everyone to promote films. People in the showbiz can connect with fans directly. Such a great platform never existed before. Then there’s also that side where you have people who have nothing else to do or people who are trolls and talk shit about [celebs]. But I think it’s important to use it for the good,” she says.

