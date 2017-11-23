Ayushmann Khurrana: People haven’t labelled Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, so I don’t see any risk

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who calls himself a poster boy for taboo subjects, isn’t concerned about the number of films he does in a year. Quality is what matters to him, he tells us. The actor, who had two back to back hits this year — Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan — says he understood it quite soon in his career that content is king and that eventually translates into box office numbers too.

“After Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), I realised that script really matters and the content should be different in this day and age because nowadays, you have lot of options online and lot of space for people to showcase their work. And those are quirkier and edgier because censorship is lenient online,” says Ayushmannn, who took it slow for two years after the sleeper hit alongside Bhumi Pednekar, and was then seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu, earlier this year.

The 33-year-old actor made his debut with Vicky Donor (2012) which was about sperm donation. After three more films, he starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which won the National Award for the Best Feature Film In Hindi. The citation for the award said that it “challenges the middle class prejudices in choosing a bride.”And with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which deals with erectile dysfunction, does he feel that filmmakers are offering him scripts on similar lines? “Look at Akshay [Kumar] and Aamir [Khan]. Even such big stars have married content based cinema with socially relevant films and people haven’t labelled them, so I don’t see any risk. They have rather set a benchmark for us to follow. They’re an inspiration and I certainly won’t have any apprehensions signing other such films if they come my way,” explains Ayushmann.

