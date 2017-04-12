Ayushmann Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar and their mid-night party in Rishikesh

It is party time for Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khuranna and the entire crew of Shubh Mangal Savdhan in Hrishikesh. In a video shared by Bhumi, they can be seen singing and dancing on the sets.

Tweeting the video, Bhumi wrote, “A set that sings together, slays together. Slaying it mid shoot at 3 am @ayushmannk @rs_prasanna #ShubhMangalSaavdhan #friendslikefamily ”

Shubh Mangal Savdhan is the remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Being directed by RS Prasanna, who directed the original, the Hindi film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros. Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, Kalyana Samayal Saadham was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.

The film’s producer Anand L Rai expressed his happiness on watching the video.

God bless you all. Great to see u in such high spirit. You deserve the best in life. Stay bright stay happy. #ShubhMangalSaavdhan 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/frKg996wLQ — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) April 11, 2017

Shubh Mangal Savdhan will be the second project between Bhumi and Ayushmann after working together in the National Award winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2014).

