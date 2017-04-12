 Ayushmann Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar and their mid-night party in Rishikesh | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Ayushmann Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar and their mid-night party in Rishikesh

Bhumi Pednekar has shared a video that shows the crew of Shubh Mangal Savdhan enjoying a late night party in Hrishikesh. Bhumi and Ayushmann Khuranna are currently shooting their film there.

bollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2017 15:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Shubh Mangal Savdhan

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar were last seen together in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

It is party time for Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khuranna and the entire crew of Shubh Mangal Savdhan in Hrishikesh. In a video shared by Bhumi, they can be seen singing and dancing on the sets.

Tweeting the video, Bhumi wrote, “A set that sings together, slays together. Slaying it mid shoot at 3 am @ayushmannk @rs_prasanna #ShubhMangalSaavdhan #friendslikefamily ”

Shubh Mangal Savdhan is the remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Being directed by RS Prasanna, who directed the original, the Hindi film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros. Starring Prasanna and Lekha Washington, Kalyana Samayal Saadham was about a big fat south Indian wedding with a quirky twist.

The film’s producer Anand L Rai expressed his happiness on watching the video.

Read more

Shubh Mangal Savdhan will be the second project between Bhumi and Ayushmann after working together in the National Award winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2014).

