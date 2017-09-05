Ayushmann Khurrana: I won’t do films that’ll make my kids cringe once they grow up

Basking in the glory of two back-to-back hits — Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan — actor Ayushmann Khurrana couldn’t have asked for more. The “poster boy for taboo subjects” in his own words, the actor has no qualms about the kind of films with which he has associated himself.

A sperm donor Vicky Donor (2012); husband to an overweight woman in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015); and a man suffering from erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan — all these roles have been inhabited with ease by the actor.

Asked if his kids — son Virajveer, 5, and daughter Varushka, 3 — have seen his films, Ayushmann says, “They don’t watch my films, and I do that to keep them away from the limelight. I feel that my kids should have a regular childhood, without being labelled star kids. They should be given regular treatment and shouldn’t be made to feel special… because they haven’t achieved anything. I want them to have their own path and achieve their own goals and get what they truly deserve.”

Safety first. Be saavdhan! Use a condom. If you can't get it up, just use a condom bike. @psbhumi #ShubhMangalSaavdhan #1stSeptember A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Is there ever any apprehension as to how his children would react to his choice of roles, once they grow up? “I won’t do any film that would make my kids cringe; neither would I support the kind of cinema that’d make them uncomfortable at any point. [Also] I come from a background where I’ve discussed everything with my parents since my teens. So, I come from a fairly progressive mindset and background. I feel that my kids would also be so — they’d love to see my films and be proud of them.”

Talking of the rave reviews that Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is getting, Ayushmann feels that it’s the positivity he and his co-star, Bhumi Pednekar, carried to the sets that has led to such a great response.

“Bareilly Ki Barfi did pretty well, and Bhumi’s last release, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, also did great business. So, I’m glad that coincidentally, two films starring each of us have done well, and that has reflected in the success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The fact that the Censor Board passed the film without even a single cut was an added advantage,” says Ayushmann.

However, he says, the success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was quite a different experience for him, compared to his earlier releases. “If you see, most of my films [in the past] have been sleeper hits, where the expectations were not that high but the films did well. In case of Shubh Mangal..., the buzz was already amazing, and this was the first time that expectations were high from my film, so it’s a very new thing for me and hence the pressure, too,” says Ayushmann, who teamed up with Bhumi here for the second time after Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

