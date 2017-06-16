Ayushmann Khurrana: My family has given up on the kind of roles I portray on-screen

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for playing quirky roles in his films. In his Bollywood debut, Vicky Donor (2012), the actor played the role of a sperm donor. For his next film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann plays the character who suffers from erectile dysfunction, a sexual disorder.

Ask him how his family reacts to such roles and Ayushmann says, “They don’t react to this anymore. They’ve just given up on the roles that I take up. When you start as a sperm donor, there isn’t much that your family can do.”

#shubhmangalsaavdhan1stsep 'stand up' for love ❤ A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

The 32-year-old actor believes that it’s important to present these unconventional subjects to the masses in a clean way. “Both the subjects can go really wrong, if not presented in the correct way. It needs to be introduced in a manner that you can watch the film even with your kids. These topics need to be come at the forefront for there are people struggling with these problems,” says Ayushmann.

The actor has teamed up with actor Bhumi Pednekar once again for Anand L Rai’s film. The two earlier shared screen space in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). Although Ayushmann is comfortable working with Bhumi, he says that over familiarity often turns out to be a problem for him. “My editor tells me that there is a lot of chemistry which is an issue. In the initial part of the film, we had to be away from each other. But that becomes tough when you are too comfortable,” quips the actor.

