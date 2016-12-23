Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti may be looking at 5 years of jail time

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti could be jailed for up to five years for fighting with CISF personnel at an airport in October.
Mumbai police have filed a chargesheet against the actor which will be presented in court this week, according to a report in The Indian Express.
Aparshakti is a radio jockey-turned-actor who also plays an important role in Aamir Khan’s latest release, Dangal.
The CISF staff was trying to stop Aparshakti from entering a restricted zone when the entire fiasco happened. He was already angry at his luggage getting lost. He then threw a tantrum and got into a fistfight with the guards.
“He dashed into the restricted area but a few passengers caught him and he was arrested immediately by the Sahar Airport Police,” an eyewitness revealed.
