Ayushmann Khurrana says he would love to play a singer in a film

Ayushmann Khurrana completes five years this April in the film industry. The actor, who has played various characters in different genres of films, looks back fondly on his journey in B-town. “The journey has been really fruitful. I have learnt a lot and grown a lot as an actor and as a person. I have become more patient. I was very impatient as a person. But this industry teaches you a lot,” says Ayushmann.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) actor says he has started enjoying the simple things in life. “I have started taking music more seriously. I’ve started doing riyaaz regularly. I have met amazing people in the industry. And, the best part is, my brother (Aparshakti Khurana) has made it, [in the industry].”

On asking the actor about his mentors in the industry, and the people who he can confide in and take any guidance from, Khurrana says he has two mentors in the fraternity.

“I speak to Shoojit Sircar (film-maker) and Aditya Chopra (film-maker) for any advice. Shoojit Sircar gave me my first film (Vicky Donor; 2012). And I’m a talent managed by Aditya Chopra’s production house. I have these two mentors in the industry. I am very blessed,” he states.

However, on prodding Ayushmann about the one habit he would like change about himself, he says, “I am overcritical; as in I am more self-critical. I hardly watch my own films and listen to my own songs. I should do that often. I think an actor should be in love with himself or herself.”

The actor has been lucky with the kinds of characters he has been offered to essay on celluloid. But one role that the actor always wants to play is that of singer in a film. “I’d have loved to play Ranbir’s (Kapoor) character in Rockstar (2011), as I could have sung my own songs. I would love to play a singer in a film. Otherwise, I am getting good stuff (movies) and good characters to play,” says the actor, who will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi with actor Kriti Sanon.

Ask Ayushmann if he is competitive by nature, and he says, “I was never competitive, but at the same time I am just persistent. I work hard. You should be true to your craft, and improve yourself every day. Even when I was part of a reality show (before foraying in films), I looked and behaved so differently. I have a better personality now. I am still improving every day. As clichéd as it sounds, but, ‘you are your own competition’.”

The actor has always sported a lean look both on and off screen. However, he is ready to pile on weight if a character demands it. For instance, such as that of Aamir Khan’s character in Dangal (2016). “I think that is amazing. Physical transformation is not that easy, I think it is more difficult than mental transformation for an actor. But I’d love to have a physical transformation for a role,” says Ayushmann.

He adds, “I’d even love to have dole shole (biceps). I think my characters don’t allow me to do that.”

The actor will next be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

