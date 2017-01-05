B-Town cricket lovers will ‘miss’ the ‘stylish, calm and confident’ skipper, MS Dhoni

Not just millions of fans but Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to step down as the captain of the Indian ODI and T20I cricket teams took a number of Bollywood actors — who are also cricket aficionados — by surprise.

While Raj Kummar Rao is still in a “shocked state”, the reel Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput, will “miss” him. We talk to a group of Bollywood actors about ‘Captain Cool’.

Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni in the latter’s biopic that became huge hit last year. (HT Photo)

Sushant Singh Rajput

I am really saddened by the news (of Dhoni quitting captaincy). Knowing MS, we can safely say that it must be a wise decision and it also explains why he is one of the best leaders that we have ever had. He doesn’t share his personal feelings with anyone, but the nation and the team always come first for him. I’m going to miss him as the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Raj Kummar Rao feels one can learn a lot from MS Dhoni’s cool and calm demeanour. (HT Photo)

Raj Kummar Rao

Like every other Indian, I too have been a huge MS Dhoni fan. I don’t know anyone who isn’t (smiles)? For me, Dhoni has, of course, been one of the greatest captains ever but even as a human being, you can learn so much from him. The first and foremost being maintaining one’s cool during adverse situations. As a cricket fan, I am still in a shocked state about the suddenness of the announcement.

Sunny Leone says MS Dhoni’s ‘helicopter shot’ has stayed with everyone. (HT Photo)

Sunny Leone

The helicopter shot (made famous by Dhoni) is something that has stayed with us and I don’t think there is anyone, who would not be his fan. The news breaking out [of him quitting as a captain] all of a sudden is taking a while to sink in but Dhoni has always been known to make the right decisions. We are surprised as well as sad. I feel Dhoni is in the league of captains such as Sourav Ganguly. Like all the other captains, he too has done great for Indian cricket.

Ayushmann Khurrana feels there’s a lot of cricket still left in MS Dhoni. (HT Photo)

Ayushmann Khurrana

From the helicopter shot to ‘blind’ run outs, MSD has always been full of surprises on and off the field. Technically, he’s the second most successful captain in world cricket. Being a keen follower of the game, I believe there’s lot of cricket left in him. However, kudos to MS that he has always kept the team first and has prioritised the future of the Indian team over his individual feats.

Arjun Kapoor feels MS Dhoni’s three qualities define the cricketer -- being stylish, confident and calm. (HT Photo)

Arjun Kapoor

I have been a huge fan of Dhoni — not only for his performances [on field] but also for how he has carried and conducted himself through all these years; while inspiring his team and being the unit’s backbone. Besides being a captain, he has definitely been one of the most important players from this era. His leadership qualities came from him being an aggressive yet a calculated player; and eventually, that reflected in his captaincy. Three qualities define Mahi — stylish, confident and calm. I wish he had stayed on but what he has done for the team with his presence, will resonate even after he steps down as the skipper. He is truly a class act.