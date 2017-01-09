B-Town praises Meryl Streep’s ‘gutsy’ Golden Globes speech

Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Gauri Shinde and Hansal Mehta have lauded Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep’s 74th Golden Globe Awards speech in which she slammed US President-elect Donald Trump.

Streep, who was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the gala, said: “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts.”

Bollywood celebs hailed her for taking a stand.

We in our film industry don't even need to give a speech like Meryl Streep if we just start standing up with those who actually speak up. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 9, 2017

I wish we had someone with the courage to feel so deeply, and speak so openly and clearly, here as well. Thank you, #MerylStreep . https://t.co/9owB6PKjFU — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 9, 2017