Baadshaho new poster: Ajay Devgn leads the badass gang

After revealing character posters over the past few weeks, the makers of Baadshaho are all set to launch the first teaser of the movie. Ajay Devgn announced the time for the teaser launch and shared a poster Tuesday morning.

“Baadshaho Teaser Out At 11 AM,” he wrote. The poster also features Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz , Vidyut Jammwal who play important roles in the film.

हम आ रहे है। Baadshaho Teaser Out At 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/4wCiTGoBTd — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 20, 2017

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The flick is slated to hit the screens on September 1.

