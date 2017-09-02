Baadshaho opening day box office: Ajay Devgn film makes Rs 12.03 crores on Friday

Ajay Devgn’s new film Baadshaho, which released on Friday, has taken off on a positive note, raking in Rs 12.03 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday: “#Baadshaho starts on a SOLID NOTE... Fri Rs 12.03 cr. India biz... Biz should only grow stronger on Sat and Sun.”

The Milan Luthria film is a heist drama, starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz. Set in the era of Emergency, it has been criticised for its old-fashioned approach to filmmaking.

This is the third time Milan and Ajay have worked together, having previously worked on Kachche Dhaage and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Baadshaho reminds us of the ’90s films. However, defending his choice of Ajay in comparison to Akshay Kumar and the Khans, Milan had told HT: “He is an actor who has won so many National Awards. He has given so many blockbusters, so where is the discussion?”

He further added: “He has always held on his own. Be it a clash or whatever. He is a phenomenal performer recognised by the countries, governments and across various platforms. He has carved a niche and his range of characters is quite unique. It’s vast from comedy to emotional to intense to all kinds of films.”

Baadshaho was released across 2800 screens in India while Shubh Mangal got 1400 screens across the country.

