Baadshaho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan hold well at box office, can be hits

Ajay Devgn’s big budget film Baadshaho is trying its best to recover its production cost which is close to Rs 65 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Baadshaho has already collected more than Rs 60 crore, but its business is on a downslide. Also, with a new Friday approaching, it might get harder for the film to garner money at the same pace.

This week will see the release of Arun Gawli’s biopic Daddy and Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol-starrer Poster Boys. Coming after the lukewarm Shivaay, Baadshaho started well despite mostly critical reviews. However, it seems to be losing steam now.

#Baadshaho Fri 12.60 cr, Sat 15.60 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.12 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 60.54 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2017

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr. Total: ₹ 21.96 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2017

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho also has Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jammwal in important roles. Set in the backdrop of Emergency, Baadshaho is basically a heist film centred around a love story.

#BareillyKiBarfi [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 1 cr, Sun 1.10 cr, Mon 36 lakhs, Tue 45 lakhs, Wed 30 lakhs. Total: ₹ 30.63 cr. India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2017

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wedding drama Shubh Mangal Saavdhan can be his second successive hit after Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film, which also has Bhumi Pednekar, has collected more than Rs 21 crore so far, which isn’t a bad return on its investment of close to Rs 25 crore.

Bareilly Ki Barfi has been termed a hit by Taran Adarsh. It has registered a business of Rs 30.63 crore, and is still riding on a positive word of mouth.

Among the new films releasing on September 8, Daddy ad Poster Boys will try to eat into Baadshaho’s share at the box office. The film directed by Ashim Ahluwalia has Arjun Rampal playing the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. Poster Boys has Shreyas Talpade in director’s chair.