Baadshaho: Was hard to raise hand on Ajay Devgn, says Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar says raising his hand on a senior actor like Ajay Devgn for an action sequence in Baadshaho was hard for him. The film, directed by Milan Luthria, released on Friday.

Talking about the experience, Sharad said in a statement, “There are several action sequences in the film which required me to punch Ajay sir. Given that Milan Sir likes his sequences to look as authentic, it was really hard for me to raise my hand on Ajay Sir. But, I have to say that Ajay Sir is an amazing professional and an even better human being.”

“He realised I was hesitant and told me to relax and just concentrate on my role. We get along very well since we have worked on a TV show earlier. He told me, ‘Sharad, your role demands you beat me, then just do it.’ That really helped.”

Sharad used to host a reality TV show called Rock-N-Roll Family, which Ajay used to judge back in 2008.