Baarish based on my real love story: Tanishk Bagchi

“Baarish is very close to me. It is based on my real love story. Hence, writing and composing this song came naturally to me,” composer Tanishk Bagchi said in a statement.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 12:45 IST
IANS
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Half Girlfriend.

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi says his latest song Baarish from the film Half Girlfriend is close to him because it emerged out of his personal experiences.

A still from the song Baarish.

"Baarish is very close to me. It is based on my real love story. Hence, writing and composing this song came naturally to me," Bagchi said in a statement.

He debuted in Bollywood with the song Banno composed by him and Vayu Srivastava for Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He also came up with the melodious Bolna from Kapoor & Sons apart from the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

On his journey, he said: “It is tough to work as a solo composer, but I am rising slowly and enjoying the process. The fact that the audience is liking my work gives a lot of encouragement.”

Baarish is picturised on Shraddha Kapoor, who features in “Half Girlfriend” with Arjun Kapoor.

