 Babumoshai Bandookbaaz earns Rs 10.12 cr, is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first solo hit
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz earns Rs 10.12 cr, is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first solo hit

A couple of days ago, Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted about the film’s production cost and said it’s been made at a budget of Rs 5 crore including the publicity cost.

Aug 30, 2017
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag during the trailer launch of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz in Mumbai.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui must be a happy man. His film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which was given an outside chance against Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman, has turned out to be a surprise hit. The film has collected more than Rs 10 crore in first five days of its release. The first weekend of the film saw a business of Rs 7.53 crore, while Monday and Tuesday registered the business of Rs 1.38 cr and Rs 1.21 cr respectively, taking the total tally to Rs 10.12 cr.

A couple of days ago, Nawazuddin tweeted about the film’s production cost and said it’s been made at a budget of Rs 5 cr including the publicity cost.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a contract killer in the film who, during a plan, finds that there is another assassin on the same job. The film also stars Bidita Bag and Jatin Goswami.

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz became a topic of discussion when Pahlaj Nihalani-led Censor Board asked for 48 cuts in the film.

On release, the film received mixed reviews, but a good word of mouth by the audience helped it in sustaining against a bigger film. Nawazuddin had poured his heart and soul into the film’s publicity, so this box office victory would taste even sweeter to him.

