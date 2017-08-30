Babumoshai Bandookbaaz earns Rs 10.12 cr, is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first solo hit

Nawazuddin Siddiqui must be a happy man. His film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which was given an outside chance against Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman, has turned out to be a surprise hit. The film has collected more than Rs 10 crore in first five days of its release. The first weekend of the film saw a business of Rs 7.53 crore, while Monday and Tuesday registered the business of Rs 1.38 cr and Rs 1.21 cr respectively, taking the total tally to Rs 10.12 cr.

A couple of days ago, Nawazuddin tweeted about the film’s production cost and said it’s been made at a budget of Rs 5 cr including the publicity cost.

Ppl r talking abt d budget of #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz, yes it's a 5Cr film including P&A bt fr me it's an art of cinema regardless of budget. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 25, 2017

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a contract killer in the film who, during a plan, finds that there is another assassin on the same job. The film also stars Bidita Bag and Jatin Goswami.

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz became a topic of discussion when Pahlaj Nihalani-led Censor Board asked for 48 cuts in the film.

Thank You Soo much for making a small budget film HIT #BabumoshaiProfitbaaz — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 28, 2017

On release, the film received mixed reviews, but a good word of mouth by the audience helped it in sustaining against a bigger film. Nawazuddin had poured his heart and soul into the film’s publicity, so this box office victory would taste even sweeter to him.