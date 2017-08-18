Babumoshai Bandookbaaz song Chulbuli: Watch Nawazuddin, Bidita in this soft number

Slowly and steadily, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag’s upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has started to capture the audience’s imagination. The makers have now released a new song titled Chulbuli from the film, sung by Papon.

This song gives an insight into the relationship of an assassin and his muse played by Siddiqui and Bag. Composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar, Chulbuli is a slow, melodious number that shows how even a hardened criminal can behave like a teenager in love.

Most of the visuals have already been seen in other songs and trailers, but this new song gives Babumoshai Bandookbaaz a different tone, suggesting that it could be much more than just a contract killer drama.

Ghalib Asad Bhopali’s lyrics have given it a soft feel. The use of simple and rhyming words make it a hummable song.

Earlier the film was cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with eight ‘minor and voluntary cuts’. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which was earlier headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, had demanded 48 cuts in the film, which has intimate scenes, to get ‘A’ certification.

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will hit the screens on August 25, 2017.