Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s engagement buzz: Bachchans, Ambani reach Dehradun

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, his actor wife Jaya Bachchan and businessman Anil Ambani landed at Dehradun airport on Thursday afternoon. From airport they headed to a resort near Rishikesh where celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli and his girlfriend and actor Anushka Sharma are also staying since December 24.

Their arrival adds fuel to the rumours in media that the star couple may be getting engaged on New Year’s Eve.

Virat and Anushka have been seen together on several occasions for long though they haven’t said anything so far about tying the knot. Nonetheless, their fans have been desperately waiting for the moment.

The couple also visited an ashram in Haridwar on Wednesday night where they offered puja. A picture of the couple with Ashram’s head Guru Anant Maharaj later shared by the disciples of the ashram. However, the guru refrained from speaking to the media but one of his disciple confirmed the couple’s visit.

Dehradun was also the wedding venue for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi in 2010.

Anushka also hails from Uttarakhand and the locals are excited about the couple celebrating their big day in the town.

HT tried to reach out to the communication wing of private resort Ananda in the Himalayas but the resort did not responded to the query.

