Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana’s next to go on floors in January, 2018

Three months after the hit romcom Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ayushmann Khurrana is getting ready for another comedy which will go on floors at the end of January in Delhi. Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story of a family as it grapples with some unexpected news. The film follows the impact of the news on the family and how the members deal with it in their own way.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu star said, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit Sharma (director) tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is both innovative and entertaining.”

The film will be directed by Amit, who has helmed over a 1000 ad films, including the one on Google Reunion and a short film for Kashmir Tourism, and made his feature film debut with the Arjun Kapoor-Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Tevar in 2015.