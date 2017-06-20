Badman represents progressive cinema: Gulshan Grover

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, whose mockumentary feature film Badman will be the opening film at the prestigious 39th Moscow International Film Festival and has also been invited to be screened at the London Indian Film Fest, recently said that it’s a very proud moment for him as his film, which represents progressive cinema, is getting international acclaim.

Gulshan Grover said, “Badman is a film since anything that is for web, it has the impression it is a series, so Badman is not the series. It is India’s first mockumentary feature film. It is also India’s first original feature film for the web audience. I am very happy that this film represents progressive cinema, cinema of today and indeed has different kind of form.”

“Everybody plays themselves in the film. Rishi Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Mahesh Bhatt everybody is playing themselves in the film. So in this sense, it’s a unique film that was created to be watch on mobile phones and I-pads, but it was the strength of the film that broke all the barriers. And, today Badman is going to be the opening film at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival and will be screened at London film festival,” he added.

The actor also said he just can’t hold his excitement to watch the reactions of Russian audience for his movie. “I am extremely excited and thrilled about Moscow Film Festival, going there attending the prestigious film festival and also watching the reactions of Russian audience. The film is going to have Russian subtitles and hopefully Russian dubbing as well. So, it will be great fun and I am very excited about it,” he said.

He added, “In fact my friend Sunil Sethi, President of Fashion Design Council, has sent five Indian costumes just for me to wear at the Moscow film festival. He brought five designers with five different jodhpuri suits, So, I am very excited about it.”

Directed by Soumik Sen, Badman which has actor Chunky Pandey playing a negative role, also features cameos by veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, ace choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, director Shoojit Sircar and actress Manisha Koirala.

The 61-year-old actor, along with Anatoly Kargapolov, Charge d ‘affaires of the Russian Embassy, Indian Film Festival Worldwide (IFFW) Co-Curators Rc Dalal and Rahul Bali, yesterday attended the curtain raiser press conference of the 39th Moscow International Film Festival that is scheduled to be held from June 22-29 at Moscow.