Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Watch the teaser of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film

The teaser of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been released. Along with the teaser, the first poster of the second film of the Dulhania franchise was also revealed today. Varun took to Twitter to release the first look of his upcoming film.

Hum hain Badrinath Bansal उर्फ़ बद्री Aur yeh hai #BadriKaTeaser https://t.co/FE3ObrSCyr — VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2017

In the teaser, Varun Dhawan introduces himself as Badrinath Bansal, AKA Badri. He is seen getting his proposal pictures clicked at a studio, alongside the cut-outs of actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Co-star Alia Bhatt too shared the first look on Twitter.

The trailer of the Shashank Khaitan-directed movie will be out on February 2.

The film is slated to release on March 10.