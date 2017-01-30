 Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Watch the teaser of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Watch the teaser of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s film

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2017 13:14 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Highlight Story

Badrinath Ki Dulhania will hit the screens on March 10, 2017.

The teaser of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been released. Along with the teaser, the first poster of the second film of the Dulhania franchise was also revealed today. Varun took to Twitter to release the first look of his upcoming film.

In the teaser, Varun Dhawan introduces himself as Badrinath Bansal, AKA Badri. He is seen getting his proposal pictures clicked at a studio, alongside the cut-outs of actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Read more

Co-star Alia Bhatt too shared the first look on Twitter.

The trailer of the Shashank Khaitan-directed movie will be out on February 2.

The film is slated to release on March 10.

