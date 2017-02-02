Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan fight it out for love and respect

Three days after revealing the teaser, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt released the first trailer of their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

The three-minute-long video is an entire entertainment package in itself: it has drama, emotion, comedy and tragedy. In other words, this is one typical Bollywood potboiler.

The trailer has Varun stalking Alia, and like most Hindi films, she is shown dancing with him in the next frame after initially spurning his advances. Once they’ve fallen in love, there is a twist. Alia tells Varun, “Pyaar humare liye important hai, lekin usase bhi jyada important hai respect.” Well, that’s some freshness in a typical potboiler.

Badri and Vaidehi are coming to share their second love story from the DULHANIA series! #BadrinathKiDulhania #humptysharma pic.twitter.com/ivfIyg2UJ2 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 2, 2017

The cliched plot aside, Varun and Alia add spark to the frames and ensure the trailer is all about fun and love. Will the film live up to the fun quotient? Watch this space.

Talking about the film, Varun said on Wednesday, “It is a conscious decision for me (to do masala films). We need our films to do well. And commercial films don’t only mean masala. Commercial films also mean that they are films that everyone in the country can watch - people in Bihar can watch it, people in Maharashtra can watch it, people all over the country can watch it.”

Earlier, when the shoot for the movie wrapped up, Varun and Alia thanked the filmmakers. “Thank you Karan Johar for making me meet Shashank Khaitan and Alia Bhatt. I dunno the fate of the film but I can tell you I feel that besides our minds, we’ve put in a lot of our heart into,” Varun said.

Thank you my Shashi Shashank Khaitan thank you dear Badri Varun Dhawan and thank you Karan Johar for making this happen... again!” Alia said.

Alia and Varun all set for the trailer launch in Mumbai. (Twitter)

Alia and Varun were last seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya (2014). Earlier reports claimed Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya is a sequel to Humpty Sharma but Alia put all speculations to rest, “The film is not a sequel, it’s not a continuation. It’s a franchise. It’s a different story, it has another person and dulhania with a common thread that’s a love story.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya is slated to release on March 10.

