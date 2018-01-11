Bala-Jyothika film Naachiyar confirmed to hit the screens on February 9

After winning over audiences and critics alike with her performance as a documentary filmmaker in Magalir Mattum, Jyothika returns as a foul-mouthed cop in Bala’s Naachiyaar. The film will release on February 9, it is confirmed.

The film also stars composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar in a crucial role. Initially, speculations were rife that the film is inspired from the real life of serial killer Jayaprakash, who murdered his relatives in Valasaravakkam in the ’80s.

The film’s teaser was released last year in November and going by the visuals, it doesn’t look like GV plays the murderer, Jyothika’s look and action in the teaser is convincing enough. GV Prakash’s character seems unlike any other that he has portrayed before, but his look does appear to be a mix of Vikram and Suriya in Bala’s Pithamagan. The film has music composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. It must be noted that Ilaiyaraaja won the National Film Award for ‘Best Background Score’ for his tremendous work in Bala’s last outing Thaarai Thappattai, which tanked at the box office. Since Naachiyaar marks the fifth collaboration between Raja and Bala, the expectation among music connoisseurs is palpable on social media platforms.

When Naachiyaar hits the screens, it’ll be an interesting box-office battle as Sai Pallavi’s horror-drama Karu is also slated to release on the same day. In Karu, Pallavi plays the mother of a young girl and the film’s theme touches upon abortion.

Follow @htshowbiz for more