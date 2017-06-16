Bank Chor: Bhuvan Arora clears the controversy around film’s title

There is no big release in Bollywood this Friday, but one film that can bring you to the theatres could be Bank Chor, a production of Yash Raj Films’ sister concern, Y Films. the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty, Sahil Vaid, Bhuvan Arora, Vikram Thapa and Baba Sehgal in important roles. More than the film and its characters, Bank Chor was in the limelight for its title and its resemblance to a Hindi cuss word. In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Bhuvan Arora - who plays a thief (Gulaab) in the movie, explains why the title should not be considered as an abuse.

Bhuvan Arora plays one of the thieves in Bank Chor.

Bank Chor is the story of 3 idiots who go to rob a bank on a day when everything goes wrong.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did you get the role in Bank Chor?

I had done a film with YRF before Shuddh Desi Romance (where he played one of Sushant’s friends), Bank Chor director Bumpy had seen me in that flick and asked Shanoo to call me for an audition for Shudd Desi Romance. However, they finalised me for Bank Chor.

There were reports that CBFC had objected to the title.

It is purely coincidental that the title of the film sounds like a cuss word when spoken without a pause. But that has never been used as a marketing stunt. It is a clean film with no double meaning jokes. It is a family entertainer and has been passed by the censor with a U/A certificate.

When did you know that acting is your calling?

I knew since my childhood that I wanted to act. I was fascinated by cinema and the emotions a film is capable of stirring in the audience. So I made sure I learn the craft properly and I went to FTII (Pune) for a formal training. That changed everything.

You have played the hero’s friend at times and have largely remained in the background. Why do you think that happens?

It is just the way things function here (in Bollywood). People who don’t belong to a Bollywood family usually have to prove their mettle in the background to come to the foreground. It’s just human nature. We take time to bank on new things. The earlier we acknowledge it, the better it is. But things are getting better everyday. It is a good change.

Others like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have had their share of fame. Actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan have carved a niche for themselves. Does that make you uncomfortable that your contemporary secondary characters are getting lead roles?

Not at all, why should it? In fact, it makes me happy when I see someone rise on their merit. It gives me hope. It makes me believe that there is space for me if I have the talent. He (Zeeshan) is a fabulous actor. He deserves every bit of what he has achieved. Not just him but so many others Rajkumar Rao, Nimrat Kaur, Deepak Dobariyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tahir Bhasin, Vijay Varma, the list is long. In fact, Irrfan and Nawazuddin are the biggest examples.

What is your dream role?

I can’t just choose one dream role. There are so many films and roles I would have loved to do. For starters Leonardo’s in The Departed, Joe Pecci in the Goodfellas and Peter Sellers in Being There. When it comes to Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, Ranbir Kapoor in Rocket Singh and Dev Patel in Slumdog Millionaire had great roles. As for the directors, Rajkumar Hirani, Shimit Amin, Anurag Kashyap, Maneesh sharma, Imitiaz Ali, Martin Scorsese, David Fincher are some of the filmmakers I would love to work with.

Why should people spend their money on Bank Chor?

Because they will come out happy. It’s value for money. It assures a good time and it has been made with a lot of heart.

Bank Chor is slated to hit theatres on June 16.

