Bareilly Ki Barfi day 2 box office: The film shows good growth, collects Rs 3.85 crore

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi, which began on a modest note on Friday, showed good growth at the box office on Saturday. From Rs 2.42 crore on Friday, the film made Rs 3.85 crore on second day of its release, taking the total to Rs 6.27 crore in domestic business.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: #BareillyKiBarfi witnessed ample growth on Sat... Sun should be much better... Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: Rs 6.27 cr. India biz.

The film showed a growth of 59%, the producers of the film said in a statement.

Helmed by Nil Battey Sannata director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film tells to the story of Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon), daughter of sweat-meat shop owner in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh who dreams big. On a train journey she reads a novel by writer Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao) and falls for him. She wants to meet him as she is impressed by his progressive ways. Helping her in the process is Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) who runs a printing press.

How this love triangle unfolds forms much of film’s story. But thanks to Ashwiny’s ace direction and some truly laugh-worthy moments, the film is a delight to watch.

Giving depth to the story are support characters such as Bitti’s parents, played superbly by Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa.

Of particular mention is actor Rajkummar Rao’s performance, who has been appreciated for his act as stammering sari salesman and a street-smart small-time goon.

