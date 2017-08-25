Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I do not fool my audience

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s recent release Bareilly Ki Barfi opened to a sweet response at the box office after its release last week. She says she was sure that she didn’t want her second film to be anywhere close to her debut film Nil Battey Sannata (2015), which had a social message.

“I would lie if I say that I wanted to make another Nil Battey Sannata. I was very conscious that I wanted to make different kind of stories. The reason was that with Nil Battey Sannata, I have dealt with a subject, which had its own aura and performances. But in a story like Bareilly Ki Barfi, there were different kinds of challenges to deal with and serving the same thing twice doesn’t bring up the same aura,” says Ashwiny.

However, she says that the essence of every film she directs, remains the same.

“There was no profound meaning at the end of Bareilly Ki Barfi but the core still remains the same with this film as well, which is bringing up the flaws in human beings and bringing out a universal sentiment, which will never change,” she says.

Ashwiny, who is married to director Nitesh Tiwari (of Dangal fame), wants to cross-check a few mandates before starting any project.

“When I start any script, I always make sure that I am learning something. When I go into the filmmaking, I know this is my first chance to tell something to the audience and I want to be perfect with it. One thing which I never do is to lie to characters, myself and the audience. My logic from one scene to another and what I want to communicate has to be very clear, so I do not fool my audience. I have to take my audience to my world,” Ashwiny explains.

