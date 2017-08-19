Bareilly Ki Barfi first day box office: Ayushmann, Kriti Sanon film gets a modest opening

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi failed to get a great start. The film, which released on August 18, made a mere Rs 2.96 crore on its opening day, despite good reviews. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures:

#BareillyKiBarfi Fri ₹ 2.42 cr. India biz... Fared better in North India. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2017

Set in a north Indian milieu (with many expecting it go the Tanu Weds Manu way), the film charts the life of a small town yet free spirited girl, Bitti Mishra, in love with a writer (Pritam Vidrohi) whose book she reads while on a train journey. She wants to meet him as she is impressed by his progressive writing. In the process, she befriends Ayushmann Khurrana (Chirag Dubey) who owns a printing press. Wanting to get close to her, Chirag volunteers to help her in her journey of love.

Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Set in the Uttar Pradesh town of Bareilly, the film breaks the conventional story telling format of Bollywood and tells a charming tale where no one is absolutely black or white. Of special mention is the father (Pankaj Tripathi) and daughter relationship. The father understands his daughter’s free-spirited ways and allows her to follow her dreams - worth seeing is how he lets her smoke on the sly, even drink occasionally just as he does himself.

Helmed by Nil Battey Sannata director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actor Rajkummar Rao’s performance has come for praise as he sails through the character of a stammering sari salesman or a gali ka gunda.

