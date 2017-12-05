 BBC runs video of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor for Shashi Kapoor’s death; offers apology | bollywood | Hindustan Times
BBC runs video of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor for Shashi Kapoor’s death; offers apology

The BBC on Tuesday apologised for a gaffe in which they ran a video of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor while reporting on veteran actor Shashi Kapoor’s death on Monday.

Dec 05, 2017 18:56 IST
HT Correspondent
From left: Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
The BBC on Tuesday apologised for a gaffe in which they ran a video of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor while reporting on veteran actor Shashi Kapoor’s death on Monday. The elder Kapoor died after a prolonged illness in Mumbai. He was 79.

The goof up caught the attention of several people on social media, who called out the BBC for their ‘racism’. “Why do I pay my licence fee for such shabby journalism?” asked one user. “Apology and correction required. Lazy journalism,” wrote another, tagging BBC News editor Paul Royall.

Royall later tweeted an apology, stating that the reporting was not “up to our usual standards.”

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi’s demise marks the death of an era - the second generation of the illustrious Kapoor clan that is often referred as the first family of Hindi cinema. Shashi’s brother Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor ruled the Hindi film industry for decades. While brother Raj Kapoor died in June 1988, Shammi Kapoor breathed his last in August 2011. Raj Kapoor’s sons, Rishi and Randhir continue to work in films even as the fourth generation, led by Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, rules the industry today.

The actor’s funeral was held on Tuesday in Mumbai, with several members of the film fraternity in attendance.

