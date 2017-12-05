BBC runs video of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor for Shashi Kapoor’s death; offers apology

The BBC on Tuesday apologised for a gaffe in which they ran a video of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor while reporting on veteran actor Shashi Kapoor’s death on Monday. The elder Kapoor died after a prolonged illness in Mumbai. He was 79.

The goof up caught the attention of several people on social media, who called out the BBC for their ‘racism’. “Why do I pay my licence fee for such shabby journalism?” asked one user. “Apology and correction required. Lazy journalism,” wrote another, tagging BBC News editor Paul Royall.

Shocking to note @BBC insults a veteran actor Shashi Kapoor by showing clips of @SrBachchan & @chintskap whilst reporting his death today!!!@BBC must apologize!!! Clearly they have no clue.



RIP Shashi Kapoor 🙏🙏🙏

I'm really annoyed about the BBC Shashi Kapoor thing. DOES ANYONE GIVE A DAMN? If you do, please tweet the editor @paulroyall — Aasmah Mir (@AasmahMir) December 4, 2017

Come on @paulroyall. Apology and correction required. Lazy journalism. Next time a white actor dies will you show clips from any other random white actors movies and expect no complaints? — Debbie P (@bennybongo) December 4, 2017

@paulroyall I hope you now have a photograph of the real Shashi Kapoor? Poor man can't even rest in peace because the BBC credited another 'brown person ' with his work. #NotTheSame — Graeme (@Lurganexile) December 4, 2017

#BBCNewsTen Pretty poor work by BBC editors reporting actor Shashi Kapoor’s death. The videos showed Amithabh Bachan & Rishi Kapoor....Good Lord...they are alive... #BBCNewsTen — ArunS (@bestbabydoc) December 4, 2017

BBC 10 o'clock news showed a clip of @SrBachchan & Rishi Kapoor while announcing the death of veteran #Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor, ignorance and sheer carelessness @BBCNews — Subhajit Basu (@basu_subhajit) December 4, 2017

Dear @BBC just watched your inaccurate news coverage of Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor’s death while you showed pictures of @SrBachchan & @chintskap in error! Could you please do your research more thoroughly & have some respect please! — An Average Brit (@needsfixingnow) December 4, 2017

Sad to hear about Shashi Kapoor’s sad passing..Even sadder that BBC showed Amitabh and Rishi Kapoor. Duffers! — Prolatariat (@Prolatariat7) December 4, 2017

#BBC News hire proper researchers! Report on legend #Shashi Kapoor's death and you show #Amitabh and his brother #Rishi Kapoor but no clip of him or his iconic movies. Call yourself a news channel? — Mita Morris (@MitaMorris) December 4, 2017

This is Shashi Kapoor BBC News at 10. You presented wrong actors in your news clip @BBCNews #majorfail pic.twitter.com/mtSBaSqY4r — sarwar (@SarwarO69) December 4, 2017

T 1855 -Shashi ji, Chintu and moi .. a moment I think from 'Kabhie Kabhi' .. a wedding sequence or an event .. Dunno pic.twitter.com/e793FCAh1z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2015

Royall later tweeted an apology, stating that the reporting was not “up to our usual standards.”

#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset. — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) December 4, 2017

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi’s demise marks the death of an era - the second generation of the illustrious Kapoor clan that is often referred as the first family of Hindi cinema. Shashi’s brother Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor ruled the Hindi film industry for decades. While brother Raj Kapoor died in June 1988, Shammi Kapoor breathed his last in August 2011. Raj Kapoor’s sons, Rishi and Randhir continue to work in films even as the fourth generation, led by Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, rules the industry today.

The actor’s funeral was held on Tuesday in Mumbai, with several members of the film fraternity in attendance.

