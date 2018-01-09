Before her acting debut, Sara Ali Khan sang Arijit Singh’s Tum Hi Ho. Watch video

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set for her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, also has a flair for singing! An old video of the Saif Ali Khan daughter has surfaced online where she is seen crooning the famous romantic number Tum Hi Ho from Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 by Arijit Singh.

The video, that surfaced on Instagram and is going viral, shows Sara enjoying a pajama party with friends as one of her friends plays a guitar. Sara, along with few other friends sings the song in a funny way. Check it out here:

Sara is currently working on Kedarnath that is scheduled to hit theatres on December 21. In the film, Sushant plays the role of a pithu who carries luggage and old and infirm on their back to the mountain-top shrine. The film is being produced and directed by Abhishek.

Kedarnath is set for a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero, where SRK plays a dwarf.

Follow @htshowbiz for more