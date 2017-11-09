Before Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan gets her second film with Anushka Sharma

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who is shooting for her Bollywood debut, Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, may already have bagged her second film. Reports suggest Anushka Sharma is producing a film and had finalised Sara for the same.

A Mid Day report claimed Thursday that Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor did not want Sara to sign her second film before the release of his movie. “But Sara didn’t agree to that. Kedarnath’s release has been delayed due to the winter in north India, pushing release to the end of next year. Sara didn’t wish to wait that long,” the report quoted a source as saying.

“The project will be a social drama. When Anushka, Karnesh, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor [of KriArj] were scouting for a female lead, they zeroed in on Sara. Prernaa and Arjun have worked with her in Kedarnath [co-producers] and they like her dedication. When they narrated the script to Sara, she loved it,” the source added.

It also quoted the spokesperson of Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment: “Yes, we have had a casual meeting with Sara, but currently we are focusing all our energies on our next release, Pari.”

given the weather n terrain v shot in, this 1 turned out just right. thx 2 a grt team and the blessings of #lordshiva #kedarnath #smileday pic.twitter.com/6a5KJUlAiS — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) October 7, 2017

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is a love story that unfolds in the course of a pilgrimage and the floods that ravaged Uttarakhand in 2013. According to reports, Kapoor wants to recreate the set in Mumbai. In the Mid-day report, a source is quoted as saying, “The makers felt that the sequence deserves a grander canvas. So, they have decided to recreate the town of Kedarnath in Mumbai. The set will be erected by February next year. Abhishek intends to wrap up the sequence by June. This has, in turn, pushed the release.” A VFX team from Los Angeles has also been brought in to capture the severity of the natural disaster. It is said that the delay in film’s release -- now expected to release on December 21, 2018 -- is due to this change.

