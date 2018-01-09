Before Padmavat release, Deepika Padukone gets fighting fit in the gym. Watch her workout video

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat that finally got a release date for Republic Day, is not wasting her time worrying over the controversies surrounding her upcoming film with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Back from a lavish vacation where she celebrated her birthday and rang in the New Year -- allegedly with beau Ranveer, Deepika is back to strenuous training.

A video, uploaded by Deepika’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, shows her practicing Pilates in a gym. Dressed in black, Deepika looks like the perfect icon who can inspire millions to exercise and get healthier. Watch Deepika’s fitness video here:

Here are some videos of Deepika...

Deepika, whose last Hindi release was Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha opposite Ranbir Kapoor, is currently taking some time off. On Monday, sources said her upcoming magnum opus, Padmavat, will release on January 25 when it will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman.

Originally titled Padmavati, the film was supposed to hit theatres on December 1, 2017 but found itself at the centre of controversies, following which, the release was postponed. While several fringe groups claimed the film glorified Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer in the movie), a few factions also objected to the movie as they believed the movie demonised Muslims. After a few modifications, a change in the title and a delay of almost two months, the movie will finally hit theatres this month as Padmavat.

Meanwhile, outfits representing the Rajput community held a combined press conference at the Rajput Sabha Bhawan in Rajasthan. President of the Shree Rajput Sabha, Giriraj Singh Lotwara, said that it was unfortunate that the censor board wanted to favour the producers instead of considering recommendations of the panel that reviewed the movie.

"We will not let Padmavati release in the country. We have been protesting peacefully for the last one year. If the film is released on January 25, then theatres will burn," president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more