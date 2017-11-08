Before sh*t hit the fan: Farah Khan shares throwback photo with rape accused Harvey Weinstein

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she shared knowledge about Hindi filmdom with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 50 women.

Farah on Wednesday shared the image on Twitter, and said that she gave some “Bollywood gyaan (knowledge)” to Weinstein from the shoot of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, which was largely shot in Darjeeling.

“Found this! Throwback of all throwbacks! Me giving Bollywood gyaan (knowledge) to Harvey Weinstein! Before the sh*t hit the fan. ‘Main Hoon Na’ shoot,” Farah captioned the image.

Found this!! Throwback of all throwbacks!! Giving gyan on Bollywood to Harvey Weinstein #beforetheshithitthefan #mainhoonna shoot.. A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

It was earlier reported that Weinstein was “secretly” here in 2003.

Actors like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and several others have accused Harvey of sexual harassment and rape over a span of several decades after an explosive report published by The New York Times in early October. Police in London and Los Angeles has begun investigations on allegations of sexual assault.

Follow @htshowbiz for more