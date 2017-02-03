Before she became an actor, this is what Jacqueline Fernandez used to do

Many Bollywood actors have been in various professions before making their foray into the film industry. Jacqueline Fernandez is also one of them.

“Not many know that the actor was a Mass Communication student, and has been a reporter in Sri Lanka. Apparently, her mother recently came across an old reporting tape of the actor and sent it to her. Jacqueline, on seeing the old footage, got nostalgic not only about her reporting days, but also about her journey from being a reporter to an established actor in B-Town,” says a source.

Jacqueline says, “I do miss those reporting days. It was such an adventure every day — coming to work, finding out what the latest news was, and working with a team. It was like being a detective.”

Read more

Delving deeper into the real role of a journalist, the actor says, “The most important thing for me, while I was studying investigative journalism, was to always make sure that I cover both sides of the stories. It is not for you [a journalist] to decide or judge; it is for the public [to decide]. So it is important that both sides are covered from every angle,” says Jacqueline, adding that she always tried to maintain fairness [in her stories].

At the end of the day we can endure much more than we think we can.. #fridakahlo @rohanshrestha @shaanmu @manishmalhotra05 A photo posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Ask her what was her profile as a journalist, and she says, “My show was called the no-war zone. It was based on day-to-day activities happening in Sri Lanka, especially ethnic conflicts. There was a lot for us to cover, and uncover. It was very educational. It wasn’t about uncovering unknown events. It was about educating people on both sides of a conflict.”

We're on our way 🕶 #reload #august25th A photo posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:16pm PST

On quizzing her if she would like to play a reporter in a film someday, she says, “I’d be such a natural. I’d done it for a long time when I was younger. It is a part of my personality as well — to ask questions, be in conversations, and unravel things.”

The actor will next be seen in Reload co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Judwaa 2 co-starring Varun Dhawan, and in an untitled project opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.