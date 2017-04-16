Begum Jaan continues nosedive, Vidya Balan-starrer earns just Rs 7.44cr in two days

Despite opening to mixed reviews on Friday, Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan failed to attract viewers to the theatres on the second day of its release, collecting a mere Rs 3.50 crore.

The film made an opening collection of Rs 3.94 crore, but the collections dipped on Saturday to Rs 3.50 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday, “#BegumJaan declines on Day 2... Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 7.44 cr. India biz.”

Made with an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore, Begum Jaan, directed by Srijit Mukherji, was released in 1200 screens across the country.

The film, a Hindi adaptation of Mukherji’s stellar Bengali film Rajkahini, stars Vidya as a brothel’s madam in Punjab during India’s partition in 1947. Rituparna Sengupta essayed the lead role in the Bengali version and Mukherji’s first choice for the Hindi adaptation was Vidya.

Begum Jaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Poonam Singh Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

