Bengaluru molestation case: Akshay Kumar’s powerful message to women

Actor Akshay Kumar has posted a strong and angry video message on Twitter and Facebook, reacting to the Bengaluru molestation case. “A society which can’t respect its women has no right to call itself a human society. A more shameful thing is that some people have the audacity to justify a girl’s molestation. Why did the girl wear short clothes? Why did the girl step out late night? I want to tell them that the girls’ clothes are not short but your mind is,” said the 49-year-old.

Besides the case of two men molesting a girl in a lane, as people watched from the road, multiple cases of molestation were reported on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru.

Girls are not weak than men. You are capable of protecting yourself. Nobody has the power to touch you without your consent

The actor, who has always endorsed martial arts and self-defense training, is encouraging women to realize that they’re strong and can protect themselves. “Girls are not weak than men. You are capable of protecting yourself. There are small techniques in martial arts to handle men. Nobody has the power to touch you without your consent. You don’t have to be scared, but just have to stay alert. Learn self-defense and if someone tries to give you some advice on your clothes, please tell them to mind their own business,” he further said in the video.

The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2017

Akshay isn’t the only Bollywood star to have reacted to the horrific incident. Actors Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, filmmakers Sanjay Gupta, Shekhar Kapur and music composer Vishal Dadlani have also expressed their anger over the issue.