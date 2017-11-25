Bhai loves Tu Mera Bhai Nahi: Watch Salman Khan’s reaction to this new song from Fukrey Returns

The makers of Fukrey Returns plan to release yet another song soon, Tu Mera Bhai Nahi. And the ‘bhai’ song has got a thumbs up from none other than Bollywood’s bhai - Salman Khan.

Salman recently visited the Fukrey Returns team at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and was elated to watch the upcoming song which is an ode to the bromance between two friends. He even said, “Bahot Acche (Very nice).”

The release date for the song is not finalised yet. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh, Fukrey Returns is set to recreate the magic of 2013 hit Fukrey.

The original Fukrey, produced under the Excel Entertainment banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, told the story of a band of boys who want to make easy money. The group includes two backbenchers, Hunny played by Pulkit Samrat and Choocha (Varun Sharma), apart from a struggling musician (Ali Fazal) and Lali (Manjot Singh) whose father runs a sweets shop. Choocha’s dreams are interpreted as lottery numbers by Hunny and in a bid to earn more money, they get entangled with local gangster, Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadda).

Bereft of any big star, Fukrey was a breakout box office success when it released in 2013.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is set to release on December 8.

