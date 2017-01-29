Bhansali attack: Sushant Singh Rajput drops surname on Twitter to support Padmavati

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dropped his surname on social media platform Twitter as a mark of protest against activists of Rajput organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena, who misbehaved with the crew of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati and vandalised the set.

On being reached for a comment, Sushant explained why he dropped his surname from his Twitter account.

He said: “I did it to show that the unfortunate action is not what everyone with that surname endorses. They do not represent the entire Rajputs. There are ways to express your ideas, but violence is never an answer, and that too just on a mere speculation.”

The incident on the Padmavati set occured on Friday in Jaipur. The Karni Sena activists damaged some cameras and other equipment as they opposed what they called distortion of historical facts in the film, which is about Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

While the film fraternity has strongly condemned the act, Sushant had his own way to express his sentiment. He tweeted:

We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames.

If you're that courageous,give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 27, 2017

He followed it up with another tweet:

People quote history to search for their relevance in future,

not knowing that their names surely will be forgotten forever.#selfmusing — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 28, 2017

I have the balls to stand up for the future, so just shut up you joker. https://t.co/ixzyhjflLu — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 28, 2017

On Sunday, he tweeted:

There is no religion or cast bigger than humanity

and Love & compassion makes us human.

Any other division is done for selfish gains. — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 29, 2017

He even replied to Twitter users:

I've not changed my surname idiot. I'm probably 10 times more Rajput than u are if you're implying courage.I'm against the cowardly action. https://t.co/ZXdv183Bxr — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 29, 2017

Violence is not bravery .

You react on a speculation because of fear .

There are ways to put up your point but that requires intelligence. https://t.co/sOyhiM8zgQ — Sushant (@itsSSR) January 29, 2017

Padmavati features actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film’s shooting has stopped for now.

