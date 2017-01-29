 Bhansali attack: Sushant Singh Rajput drops surname on Twitter to support Padmavati | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Bhansali attack: Sushant Singh Rajput drops surname on Twitter to support Padmavati

“I did it to show that the unfortunate action is not what everyone with that surname endorses,” Sushant Singh Rajput said. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dropped his surname on social media platform Twitter as a mark of protest against activists of Rajput organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena, who misbehaved with the crew of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati and vandalised the set.

On being reached for a comment, Sushant explained why he dropped his surname from his Twitter account.

He said: “I did it to show that the unfortunate action is not what everyone with that surname endorses. They do not represent the entire Rajputs. There are ways to express your ideas, but violence is never an answer, and that too just on a mere speculation.”

The incident on the Padmavati set occured on Friday in Jaipur. The Karni Sena activists damaged some cameras and other equipment as they opposed what they called distortion of historical facts in the film, which is about Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

While the film fraternity has strongly condemned the act, Sushant had his own way to express his sentiment. He tweeted:

He followed it up with another tweet:

On Sunday, he tweeted:

He even replied to Twitter users:

Padmavati features actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film’s shooting has stopped for now.

