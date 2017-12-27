 Bharat: Bhushan Kumar, Atul Agnihotri on board for Salman Khan’s film | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Bharat: Bhushan Kumar, Atul Agnihotri on board for Salman Khan’s film

Earlier, Agnihotri produced Salman-starrers like Hello and Bodyguard. Salman is currently enjoying the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, also directed by Zafar.

bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2017 16:03 IST
Salman Khan in a still from Tubelight.
Film producers Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri, on the occasion of Salman Khan’s 52nd birthday on Wednesday, announced that they have joined hands as co-producers of the Bollywood superstar’s new film Bharat, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Kumar of T-Series said in a statement, “We have had a long-standing association with Salman Khan from when we acquired the music of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. We produced bhai’s (Salman’s) two other films -- Lucky: No Time For Love and Ready, both of which were successful collaborations. “Atul and I gel well and we decided to join hands on Bharat, a human drama that is bound to touch you beyond measure.”

Agnihotri, who is also Salman’s brother-in-law added, “In life, you just click with some people. Bhushan and I have interacted many times in the past. His sensibility for content matched with ours. So having T-Series on board with us on ‘Bharat’ was a very smooth and organic process for both of us.”

Earlier, Agnihotri produced Salman-starrers like Hello and Bodyguard. Salman is currently enjoying the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, also directed by Zafar.

