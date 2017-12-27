Bharat: Bhushan Kumar, Atul Agnihotri on board for Salman Khan’s film

Film producers Bhushan Kumar and Atul Agnihotri, on the occasion of Salman Khan’s 52nd birthday on Wednesday, announced that they have joined hands as co-producers of the Bollywood superstar’s new film Bharat, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Kumar of T-Series said in a statement, “We have had a long-standing association with Salman Khan from when we acquired the music of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. We produced bhai’s (Salman’s) two other films -- Lucky: No Time For Love and Ready, both of which were successful collaborations. “Atul and I gel well and we decided to join hands on Bharat, a human drama that is bound to touch you beyond measure.”

Agnihotri, who is also Salman’s brother-in-law added, “In life, you just click with some people. Bhushan and I have interacted many times in the past. His sensibility for content matched with ours. So having T-Series on board with us on ‘Bharat’ was a very smooth and organic process for both of us.”

Earlier, Agnihotri produced Salman-starrers like Hello and Bodyguard. Salman is currently enjoying the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, also directed by Zafar.