Bheja Fry turns 10: Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey share their favourite memories

“Rab milaye jodi ... ek andha, ek kodi.” Replete with such witty dialogues and rib-cracking humour, Bheja Fry (2007) made a place in everyone’s heart. As the film, directed by Sagar Ballary, starring Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Sarika, Milind Soman and Ranvir Shorey, completes 10 years today, we speak to Vinay and Ranvir about their memories from the making of the film.

While it was a short project, actor Vinay Pathak says that shooting Bheja Fry was nothing less than a party for him. What started as a mere conversation in a party, ended up being one of the best films that he has worked on, says Vinay.

“Sagar (Ballary-director) was assisting Rajat (Kapoor) in Mixed Doubles, where I was also doing a cameo. After the premiere, we all went to Rajat’s house to celebrate. The producer Sunil Doshi was very happy. He knew that Sagar wanted to make his debut with this small film.So Sunil, in the revelry of the evening, said that he would fund it. Milind (Soman) was also there and he said he, too, would do all that he could in the film. Anurag kashayp, who was there too, said he would write the film. Rajat said he would be the line producer and this was how we all came on board,” he says.

The cast clearly had a blast while shooting the film. “Sarika finished shooting for her part in a week, but she would still come to the set everyday with things to eat. She would bring cookies, chai, coffee, poha. All of us friends were together and she, too, became one of us,” says Vinay, adding, “Every night was a party. I still remember that there was this one scene where Rajat kept cracking up after I said my dialogue and eventually Sagar had to exclude him from the scene. Party karte karte humne picture bana dali. I still remember the workshops and every day of the shoot.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey played the role of Asif Merchant in the film. (Yogen Shah)

Ranvir Shorey, who played Asif Merchant in the film, says he never thought the film would be such a big hit. “It was a very small project. And all of us friends were part of it. We had no expectations from the film and everything came as a surprise. It was amazing,” he says.

Talking about the shoot, Ranvir says, “It’s been so long so it tough to remember specific anecdotes, but it was a fun shoot. I still remember that we would keep laughing and cracking up while shooting the film,” he says, adding, “I finished shooting in 20-25 days as my role as a supporting actor did not require too many days. But it was so great to have everyone on the set.”

Ranvir says that initially he was supposed to look different. “I was supposed to wear prosthetic make-up. But I was not able to. There was no budget and I had to just make do with my face as it is. I was lucky that it worked,” says Ranvir.

TRIVIA The movie was made in a budget of 54 lakh

The film was supposed to be made into a telefilm, till the producer Sunil Doshi suggested that it be made into a full-fledged feature film.

