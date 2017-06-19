 Bhojpuri actor Anjali Shrivastava found hanging from fan, no suicide note recovered | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Bhojpuri actor Anjali Shrivastava found hanging from fan, no suicide note recovered

According to police, Anjali’s family members from Allahabad had been trying to call her since Sunday night, but she did not respond on her mobile.

Updated: Jun 19, 2017 20:16 IST
Bhojpuri
Anjali Shrivastava was 29-year-old and was living in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Bhojpuri actor and model Anjali Shrivastava was found dead at her Andheri west residence, police said here on Monday.

According to police, Anjali’s family members from Allahabad had been trying to call her since Sunday night, but she did not respond on her mobile. Worried about her safety, the family contacted her landlord, who called the police and they entered her home on the fifth floor in Parimal Society on Juhu Road with a duplicate key on Monday afternoon. They found the 29-year-old actor hanging from the ceiling fan from a sari, presumably having committed suicide.

Police searched her residence but did not find any suicide note or anything suspicious.

Her body has been sent for an autopsy to R. N. Cooper Hospital.

Anjali regularly updated her fan page on Facebook

Having worked in several Bhojpuri films, she acted last in the recent action-comedy film, Kehu Ta Dilme Ba.

