Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt records Ganesh arti, director feels it’s going to be hit

With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, Sanjay Dutt has recorded a Ganesh Aarti for his upcoming film Bhoomi. The team of Bhoomi, director Omung Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh were also present with Dutt at the recording.

Omung Kumar is very hopeful about the song. He said to IANS, “Basically it is for a scene in the film where Sanjay is performing a Ganesh aarti. It is an opening scene of the film and the same opening you see in the trailer as well. So when the idea came up that we should record, we all immediately said ‘yes’. It isn’t about singing... Even if Sanjay just recites it passionately, that’s enough. His voice echoes in your mind. I believe people will play this aarti for many years to come. It is going to be a big hit.”

Bhoomi is touted as a revenge drama centred on the relationship between a father and a daughter. Aditi Rao Hydari essays Sanjay’s daughter in the film. The film is releasing on September 22.