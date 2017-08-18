Bhoomi song Trippy Trippy: Sunny Leone, do quit doing such songs

Let us say it out aloud right at the beginning: We love and respect Sunny Leone for everything she has achieved in life. And now why we needed the disclaimer: Because Sunny, you just need to choose better.

Bhoomi’s song Trippy Trippy would have done for Sunny Leone circa 2015 but now she needs to go beyond songs featuring hickies and hippies and trippy saiyaa. You especially need to think twice about songs where you are covered with mud and then doused with water.

And that just about sums up the song unless we talk about the villain of the Sanjay Dutt film, Sharad Kelkar, making villainous faces. The song also doubles up as an advertisement of a liquor brand and has prominent product placement at multiple places.

Watch: Sunny Leone in Bhoomi song, Trippy Trippy

Earlier, Sunny had said how the look of the song is different from anything we have seen before. “The look, it’s very different from anything you’ve seen before. It’s a peppy track which youngsters will enjoy. I can see a lot of them copying the moves.” So, while we have to agree that youngsters would be copying her moves, we fail to see the “new” aspect of the song. The fact this number finds its place in a film about father-daughter relationship and about how society perceives woman makes it particularly unnerving.

In fact, after listening to the song once, just once, the words ‘hickie, hickie’ and ‘trippy, trippy’ will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day in Neha Kakkar’s voice. The song is sung by Neha, Benny Dayal, Brijesh Shandilya and Badshah. Its music is by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics have been written by Priya Saraiya.

Will people be tripping on Trippy Trippy this year? Probably. Does that make it a hit? Yes to that too. But we will pass. Now only if the voice saying ‘Trippy, Trippy’ inside our head will shut up.