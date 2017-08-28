Bhumi Pednekar: I am not against KJo and Imtiaz Ali kind of cinema

Actor Bhumi Pednekar won a million hearts when she essayed the role of an educated, overweight small-town girl in her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). And now, in her second film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, based on the issue of open defecation in rural India, she has once again impressed fans and critics alike. Her next, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, is also based on an unusual subject, that of erectile dysfunction.

Asked if it’s a conscious call to be a part of films based on subjects that are taboo or non-glam, Bhumi says, “These are all new-age films that speak about problems that actually exist around us. And the beauty of these films is none of them approach these issues in a serious manner. My debut was a slice of life and light hearted film; Toilet... is a classic love story with beautiful humour; and Shubh Mangal is a quirky laughter riot. So, all of them entertain, and yet leave you with a certain education, which is important.”

Bus full of happiness ❤️ #laddoosong out now @ayushmannk #ShubhMagalSaavdhan A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

The actor admits that being a part of such “meaningful cinema” gives her a sense of satisfaction and contentment. “I’ve grown up watching certain kind of films, so I have a natural tendency to choose such scripts.”

So, would she want to do a typical masala film, or do only issue-based films excite her? “I am not against those films. I would love to a Karan Johar or an Imtiaz Ali film. They are beautiful and fun, but it’s just that they are a different genre (from what I have done).”

All the three films that Bhumi has been a part of happen to be small budget films shot in India. But Bhumi shares that she has not for once she felt that she may get stereotyped. “All these stories are powerful and unique. It’s in fact a bigger challenge for me is to make all my characters look different, even though they come from a similar strata of society,” says a confident Bhumi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more