Bhumi Pednekar is training hard for her next and it’s not in a gym

Bhumi Pednekar has worked in three films so far and all of them have had a semi-rural set up. Her characters are a far cry from the regular Westernised characters one gets to see in Hindi films. Now, Bhumi has gone a step further and is working on a film where her character is a village woman, reports Bombay Times.

The film titled Son Chiraiya, will be directed by Abhishek Chaubey and also star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant will play a dacoit of the Chambal valley, in a story set in the 1970s. The role demands that Bhumi understand the ways of rural woman, that too in a world 35 to 40 years ago. One must remember that rural India of the 70s was a far cry from one today, which has access to technology like mobile phones.

Her character in Toilet Ek Prem Katha too was from a semi-rural background.

This meant that Bhumi needed to prepare for the role. Her director wanted her to change her routine to suit things, the report adds. So Bhumi switched from gyms in swanky Mumbai and took to suburban fields to train for the role. What’s more is that she is learning to walk with a pot of water on her head, withstand blistering heat, sweep and clean floors and do other rigorous household chores that woman in rural India still do, the report said.

Quoting a source, the report said, “Abhishek is a perfectionist and he wanted Bhumi to transform herself into the character. Bhumi is now training to become the character that Chaubey envisioned.”

Son Charaiya will begin shooting in January 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more