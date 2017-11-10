Bhumi Pednekar: My body went through two major transformations in two and a half years

Actor Bhumi Pednekar inspired millions with her weight loss journey. From 92 kgs at the time of her debut film to 56 kgs in two and a half years, Bhumi didn’t really give much of a reason to anyone to body-shame her.

The actor, who has been a part of three films — Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, feels that times have changed a lot now and viewers want to see well-written characters and not just outer beauty. “The audience expects acting more than just glamour in our films, and if they get acting and glamour both, it is literally sone pe suhaaga [an added advantage]. So for me, gaining weight for a film was no sort of a risk but it was a well thought out decision,” says Bhumi.

Comparing the situation with that in the West, the actor adds that the mindset of movie lovers is much more evolved there. “Look at the way things are in Hollywood — they really transform themselves for their on-screen characters but it doesn’t mean that they are not glamorous.”

Vibing the 90's with @filmfare ❤️ Throw back to a super shoot with the amazing @farrokhchothia 🙏🏻 Styled by @mohitrai curated by @meeteshtaneja .Don't know how I missed these but I love them.More to follow soon ✌🏻 A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

As talk veered to her physical transformation and what all she went through during that phase, Bhumi says it was “very tough”. She adds, “Being a girl, I didn’t realise the kind of changes my body would go through. I was 92 kgs by the end of Dum Laga Ke Haisha and I am 56 kgs now, so I’ve lost about a bit. I gained 27kgs and then lost all of it, so for two and a half years, my body went through two major transformations.”

However, Bhumi is quick to share that she had the best support system to manage everything. “I lost weight in the right way. I didn’t keep short term goals that I’ll lose 30 kgs in six months. It doesn’t work like that. I’ve done everything naturally and in a holistic way, and maybe that’s why a lot of times people compliment me saying it does not look like I were ever big. I know how I’ve tried my level best to maintain myself as much as possible. All in all, it was tough but totally worth it,” she concludes.

